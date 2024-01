Donegal cruised into the Dr McKenna Cup final after they beat Monaghan 4-14 to 0-11 in Castleblaney.

Oisin Gallen scored 2-04 in the first half as Jim McGuinness’ side stamped their authority on the game in the opening half.

Odhran Doherty and Ronan Frain also raised green flags for Donegal.

They will now face Derry in the decider.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh have the full time report…