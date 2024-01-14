Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal ETB Digital Hubs to remain open this year

It’s been announced that the Donegal ETB Digital Hubs will continue this year.

In partnership with The Library Service, the public will be able to avail of support for all digital needs.

They will be available in the libraries in Letterkenny, Bundoran, Carndonagh and Buncrana.

The opening hours are as follows:

Central Library, Letterkenny- Tuesdays from 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Bundoran Library – Tuesdays from 10:00am – 12:00pm

Carndonagh Library – Thursdays from 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Buncrana Library – Last Thursday of the month – from 9:30am – 12:30pm

Advertisement

