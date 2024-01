Donegal have named their team to take on Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup semi final.

Jim McGuinness will be on the sideline for Donegal after he was successful in his appeal against a proposed eight week suspension from Ulster GAA for fielding an ineligible player earlier in the competition.

Monaghan, have been in good form so far this campaign, winning both their games.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have live match commentary from the game which throws in at 1pm in Castleblaney.