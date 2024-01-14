Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal routes to be gritted this evening

Gritters will be on the roads in Donegal from 6pm this evening, with all roads on the council’s winter programme to be treated.

Temperature are forecast to fall to -2 degrees in places tonight.

Donegal County Council urge drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The index of routes are as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

