Finn Harps and Derry City played out a 2-2 draw in a pre season friendly at Finn Park on Sunday afternoon.

Derry City opened the scoring through Michael Duffy early in the first half before Ryan Flood levelled matters before half time.

Sean Patton then fired the Candystripes back infront on 47 minutes before Max Hutchinson’s goal in the last 10 minutes ensured the game would end level.

Diarmaid Doherty has the full time report from Finn Park…