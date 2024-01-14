Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government must pay attention to Donegal tourism industry – Cllr. Niamh Kennedy

Decimating tourism, depleting the housing stock and exhausting local services, are some of the complaints surrounding the housing of asylum seekers in Donegal.

Figures from the Department of Integration show the county has the highest number of international protection applicants per capita, and second highest overall in Ireland.

One in every 100 people in Donegal is an asylum seeker, with almost 1,700 residing in the county.

Killybegs Councillor Niamh Kennedy says the government must pay attention to what’s happening:

