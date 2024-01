Donegal will play in the Dr McKenna Cup final after they eased to a 4-14 to 0-11 win over Monaghan in Castleblaney.

A brace of goals for Oisin Gallen, as well as one each from Odhran Doherty and Rona Frain helped seal Jim McGuinness’ side place in the decider where they will play Mickey Harte’s Derry.

After the game Jim McGuinness discussed Donegal’s kicking game with Oisin Kelly…