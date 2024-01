Just over a third of hospital consultants have now signed up to the new public-only contract.

Under the Sláintecare deal, consultants can be asked to work 8am to 10pm on weekdays, and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.

4,235 consultants are currently working in the public health service – an increase of 985 since December 2019.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says it’s a landmark in delivering universal healthcare: