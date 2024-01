Enterprise Rent a Car has opened a new branch in Letterkenny.

Car Club vehicles can be booked and accessed via an app making them available 24/7 to rent by the hour or the day.

The new facility will bring 10 jobs to Letterkenny, while also providing opportunities within Enterprise Mobility’s Management Training Programme.

Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture food and the Marine welcomed the service, adding it would provide a much needed link to and from Donegal airport in Carrickfinn.