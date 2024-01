29 Donegal pharmacies to offer free blood pressure checks

29 Donegal pharmacies are offering free blood pressure checks this Thursday.

High blood pressure affects two out of three people over 50 years old but it is symptomless. Once detected, high blood pressure can be managed.

The test is quick and afterwards a a detailed result card is issued.

The initiative is in partnership with RTE’s Operation Transformation.

Participating Pharmacies:

Mc Elwees Pharmacy, Carnmore Rd,

Annagry Total Health Pharmacy, Annagry, Letterkenny

Brennan’s Pharmacy, The Square, Clonmany

Brennan’s Pharmacy, 11 Ardaravan Staque, Buncrana

Brennan’s Pharmacy, Main St, Creeslough

Cara Pharmacy Donegal, Unit 3 The Glebe Shopping Centre, Donegal Town

Carrigart Pharmacy, Main Street, Carrigart

Chemist Connect, Unit 5 Devlin Comples, Bridgend

Dorrians Pharmacy, The Diamond, Ballyshannon

Inish Pharmacy, Carndonagh, Carndonagh Shopping Centre, Church Rd, Churchland Quarters, Carndonagh

Inish Pharmacy Muff, Main St, Muff

Murray’s Pharmacy, The Mall, Rathmelton, Ramelton

Murray’s Pharmacy, C. P. I. Business and Enterprise Centre, 2, Castlefinn

Murray’s Pharmacy, Main St, Convoy Townparks, Convoy

Maguire’s Pharmacy, 15 Main Street, Ballyshannon

McNeill’s Pharmacy, 51 The Diamond, Carndonagh

Pillbox Pharmacy, Main St, Townparks, Ballyshannon

Lloyds Letterkenny, Unit 4, Letterkenny Town Centre, Pearse Road

Slevin’s Pharmacy, Bridge Street, Lifford

Duffy’s Pharmacy, McCarters Road, Buncrana

Mullan’s Pharmacy, SuperValu Shopping Centre, Carndonagh

Flatley’s Pharmacy, Pound St, Stranorlar

Carn Pharmacy, Unit 1 Milbrae Business Park, Carndonagh

Inish Pharmacy Buncrana , Railway Rd, Ballymacarry Lower, Buncrana

Cara Pharmacy Bundoran, Main Street, Bundoran

Cara Pharmacy Killybegs, Main Street, Killybegs

Eske Pharmacy Main Street, Donegal

Begley’s Pharmacy, The Diamond Centre