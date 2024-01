If a sheep is on its back, it is stuck and will die without intervention – that is the warning being issued by Cathoirleach of Glenties Municipal District.

Cllr Micheal McClafferty is asking those who come across a cast sheep to act fast.

He says they can become victim to birds in this condition and do not have a great deal of time before it becomes fatal.

It is of particular concern at this time of year as many sheep will be ready to lamb.

Cllr McClafferty says it comes at a cost to farmers: