24 old and derelict buildings across the country are to be repurposed for community use, two of them in Ardara.

€4.5 million in funding is being set aside to tackle dereliction and vacancy as part of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Both Donegal Projects are described as terraced properties to be converted into a multi-purpose community space.

Minister Heather Humphreys says the repurposing of these buildings will “benefit communities for generations to come”.