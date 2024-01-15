Coleman sets new Premier League appearances record with Everton

Donegal’s Seamus Coleman made a record breaking 355th English Premier League appearance for Everton on Sunday as they drew 0-0 with Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

He is now the record appearance holder in the Premier League for Everton – overtaking former goalkeeper Tim Howard on the all-time list.

The Killybegs man is his 15th season with Everton, having signed for them from Sligo Rovers back in 2009.

Meanwhile, the Toffees could find out today if they’re to receive a further points deduction, as an investigation into the club’s financial records for the 2022-23 season draws to a close.