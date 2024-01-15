Community Alert changes must not leave people behind – Wallace

A senior garda in Donegal says it’s important that advanced technology does not compromise the ability of older people to feel safe in their homes or report suspicious activity in their area.

The community group Muintir naTire is meeting with representatives of the Letterkenny District tonight to discuss the use of a new app ‘Cairde’ which is imntemnded to replace the traditional text alert system.

Supt Goretti Sheridan and Community Policing representatives will also address the meeting.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says this is an important development, but steps must be taken to ensure no-one is left behind………..