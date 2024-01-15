DMRT rescue walker lost in mist at Lough Salt

Donegal Mountain Rescue team were tasked to rescue two walkers who had become lost in the mist at Lough Salt on Saturday evening.

It occurred at around 6:30pm at the far side of the mountain from their starting point.

The team were able to use Sarlock technology to determine the walkers position.

Luckily, they were not far from a farm track, which made for a quick interception.

After making sure they were well, they were driven back to their vehicle by one of the rescue volunteers, and the team stood down at 20.49pm.