€15 million planning permission has been approved for Errigal College in Letterkenny.

The news has been welcomed by chairperson of the Board of management at the school and of Donegal ETB Cllr Donal Coyle.

The new school will facilitate 750 students including 27 classrooms, 2 special needs class rooms and a special needs suite.

Cllr Coyle says given the rising population of Letterkenny the new school is needed: