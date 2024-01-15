Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Electric Ireland cut electricity and gas prices

Electric Ireland, the country’s largest energy suppler, has this morning announced it’s second price reduction for over 1.1 million people this winter.

It’s reducing residential electricity and gas prices by 8% and 7% respectively effective from March 1st.

It means Electric Ireland’s residential electricity customers will save an average of €152.78 and its residential gas customers will save an average of €111.29 on annual bills.

Its Executive Director Pat Fenlon says the company is “acutely aware of the pressure many customers continue to experience due to the impact of international events and the energy crisis over the last two years.”

The two price decreases in November 2023 and March 2024 will result in a cumulative reduction of 17.2% in electricity prices and 18.2% in gas.

image007
News, Top Stories

Donegal project highlighted in Heritage Officer Network 25 year anniversary publication

15 January 2024
cast sheep on back
News, Audio, Top Stories

Act fast if a sheep is on it’s back – Cllr Micheal McClafferty

15 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-15 074054
News, Top Stories

Missing sign returns from Netherlands to Mountcharles after 70 years

15 January 2024
Garda Uniform
News, Top Stories

Garda recruitment age increases to 50

15 January 2024
