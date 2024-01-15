Eyes have been taken off the ball with Hate Crime legislation – Senator Flynn

A Donegal Senator says eyes have been taken off the ball in terms of Hate Crime legislation.

Senator Eileen Flynn says that Travellers and other minority groups have been calling for this legislation for years and it can’t be something that is left on the back burner.

While the Senator says she has heard concerns about the bill, she says that there are protections in place for freedom of expression.

Senator Flynn added that while she is pushing for this legislation, she hopes it’s one that wont have to be used: