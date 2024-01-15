Garda recruitment age increases to 50



An Garda Síochána is increasing the age of trainees from 35 to 50.

It means more people can apply to become a Garda from today.

The latest Garda recruitment competition has opened today and will run until 3pm on the 8th of February.

The Garda Commissioner is calling on people from all background and communities to apply to become a Garda.

Drew Harris has commented previously on the need to not only meet the Government target of 15,000 Gardaí, but increase Garda numbers even more, due to population growth and the changing nature of crime.

There are currently 13,998 Gardaí, according to December figures.

Candidates can apply to become a garda at www.publicjobs.ie.