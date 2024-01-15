Gritters out this morning in Donegal

Gritters are on the roads in Donegal this morning, with all roads on the council’s winter programme to be treated.
They began at 6 o’clock this morning, following low temperatures overnight.
Donegal County Council urge drivers to assume no road is ice free.
The index of routes are as follows:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town