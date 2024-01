Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage and a car hijacking that occurred in Bridgend yesterday evening around 8.30pm.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to these incidents or anyone with information to come forward to them.

They are particularly appealing to those with video footage including dashcam who were in the Bridgend area, between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, to make contact.