A Tayto crisps sign, which went missing from a pub in Donegal 70 years ago, has found its way home.

It went missing from MacGroary’s Bar, now known as The Shamrock Bar, in Mountcharles in the 1950s.

The sign, which reads ‘Tá Tato go rí mhaith’, is thought to be one of the first to advertise the famous Irish crisp brand.

It was spotted in an Irish bar in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and has since to been returned to Mountcharles.