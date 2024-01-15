Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

After a look at the papers, we hear calls for an audit of fire hydrants to ensure they are functioning when needed by the fire service. Professor Ken Mulpeter is concerned with where the country is going in terms of caring for older people and listeners aren’t happy with the cleanliness of toilets in Letterkenny Town Park:

A listener recounts a negative experience of the toilets in Letterkennny Town Park, Cliona highlights difficulties in getting an appointment at the Letterkenny Registry Office and VRT campaigner Ryan Stewart joins Greg:

We chat to Donegal jockey Martin Harley in the wake of one of the biggest wins of his career, there is a remarkable story of a Tayto crisps sign returning to Mountcharles after going missing 70 years ago, we hear of a new short film highlighting the work of the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre and there’s a detailed forecast of the weather we can expect over the course of this week: