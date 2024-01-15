Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI investigate serious assault in Derry

Detectives in Derry investigating a report of an assault on a man in licensed premises in the city at the weekend have made an appeal for witnesses.

The man is reported to have been assaulted in premises on Racecourse Road by another man at around 8.30pm on Saturday evening, 13th January. The victim, aged in his fifties, sustained a broken jaw after it’s reported he was head-butted.

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t spoken with them yet, to get in touch. Not only has the victim sustained a serious injury requiring surgery, they say, he has also been left extremely distressed by what happened.

