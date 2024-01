Talks are due to resume at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland today on the restoration of power-sharing.

Party representatives will reconvene for further discussion on the financial package offered to the region.

Chris Heaton Harris, the North’s Secretary of State, has said the money on the table will only be released when the assembly reforms.

The DUP has been boycotting Stormont since early 2022, in protest of post-Brexit trading arrangements.