Communities with highest proportion of asylum seekers to receive special support package

Communities with the highest proportion of asylum seekers are to get a special support package.

In Donegal, there are 1,014 international protection applicants per 100,000 people, one of the highest figures in the country.

The move comes after scuffles broke out between Gardaí and some protestors yesterday, as 17 women and children arrived at Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he understands people in Roscrea are concerned and acknowledged that other counties need support: