Driver leaves the scene after striking oncoming car

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car left the scene of a collision on the Derry Road last Saturday evening.

It happened at around 8.45pm when a blue BMW, partial registration of ‘RNZ’, travelling from the Lifford area towards St. Johnston struck a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the BMW did not remain at the scene and is believed to have crossed the border.

The driver of the car that had been struck was not injured.

Gardaí ask that those who travelled in the area of St. Johnston or on the road between Lifford and St. Johnston between 8.15pm and 9.15pm with a dash cam to make the footage available.

Also anybody witnessed the collision is asked to get in touch also.