Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Driver leaves the scene after striking oncoming car

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car left the scene of a collision on the Derry Road last Saturday evening.

It happened at around 8.45pm when a blue BMW, partial registration of ‘RNZ’, travelling from the Lifford area towards St. Johnston struck a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the BMW did not remain at the scene and is believed to have crossed the border.

The driver of the car that had been struck was not injured.

Gardaí ask that those who travelled in the area of St. Johnston or on the road between Lifford and St. Johnston between 8.15pm and 9.15pm with a dash cam to make the footage available.

Also anybody witnessed the collision is asked to get in touch also.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following criminal damage and hijacking in Bridgend

16 January 2024
419734615_866755205243581_751479623391438207_n
News, Top Stories

St. Eunan’s write to education Minister to fight for new school

16 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-16 115900
News, Top Stories

Another status yellow low temperature/ice warning has been issued for Ireland

16 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following criminal damage and hijacking in Bridgend

16 January 2024
419734615_866755205243581_751479623391438207_n
News, Top Stories

St. Eunan’s write to education Minister to fight for new school

16 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 January 2024
Screenshot 2024-01-16 115900
News, Top Stories

Another status yellow low temperature/ice warning has been issued for Ireland

16 January 2024
bishop alan mc guckian
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bishop says it would be a tragedy if conselling service were to close

16 January 2024
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News, Top Stories

A number of water outage notices issued for Donegal today

16 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube