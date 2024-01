Gardaí are asking for the publics assistance in an investigation relating to a number of incidents of criminal damage and a car hijacking in Bridgend Village on Sunday around 8:30pm.

The car, a 2012 grey Seat Altea with a Northern Irish registration plate, has since been recovered.

Two individuals have been detained in Dublin for questioning.

Garda Grainne Doherty made the following appeal on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show: