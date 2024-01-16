Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes today- the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, listener Marie argues why she’s never going to give up burning turf, Mountain Rescue Ireland says there’s an increase in callouts as people seek the perfect Instagram picture and we hear of the CSO’s new household budget survey:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’. Later we hear from Oxfam how the rich are getting richer while the poor get poorer.

The last hour is dedicated to the shocking news that the county’s only counselling service for children and adolescence is on the brink of closure due to a lack of 60 thousand euro in funding:

 

