There’s been another instance of number plates being stolen from a car, this time in Muff.

Gardaí say it happened in the area of the Springfield Estate between 4pm on Friday last, January 12th and midday on the following day, Saturday January 13th.

A car was parked at a house in the estate, and both the front and rear registration plates were taken from it.

Anybody who noticed any suspicious activity in that area on those dates is asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074- 9320540.