A number of water outage notices issued for Donegal today

A number of water outage notices have been issued for the Donegal today.

A bust water main in Ballyshannon means works will be ongoing until 4:30pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile mains repairs may cause supply disruptions to Cahir O’ Doherty Avenue, Crana Road, Buncrana and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.

Similarly, water supplies in Keadue, Burtonport and surrounding areas may be disrupted due to burst mains.

Works there will cease at 5 o’clock.

It is recommended that an allowance of 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time is made for supplies to fully return.