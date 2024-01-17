ATU joins International Alliance to tackle plastic pollution

The Atlantic Technological University has joined the International Alliance in a bid to combat the escalating crisis of plastic pollution in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Blue Point project also aims to establish a Blue Circular Economy.

The Blue Point project is an ambitious initiative aimed at establishing a Blue Circular Economy, uniting 13 partners from regions right across the world in a collaborative mission to retrieve and repurpose marine plastics found in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Atlantic Technological University’s specific role in the project, which includes the Letterkenny campus involves investigating the feasibility of sorting and cleaning macro plastics recovered from the oceans.

The goal is to produce polymer filaments suitable for 3D printing processes, contributing to the broader mission of combatting plastic pollution.

Dr David Tormey says the ATU looks forward to working with European partners in turning the issue of marine plastics into new opportunities for manufacturing and business development within coastal communities.