Concerns over condition of Burnfoot property with reports it is to provide refugee accommodation

There’s concerns over the condition of a property in Burnfoot with unconfirmed reports that it is to house refugees or asylum seekers.

The property was destroyed by flooding in 2017 and has been laying vacant since.

There’s concerns also over the environmental impact an increase in the number of people being housed in the area would have.

Councillor Jack Murray has made representations to Government seeking clarity over the future of the building with no response to date.

He says the Department responsible needs to urgently confirm the plans for the building: