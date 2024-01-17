Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concerns over use of Burnfoot property allayed

Concerns that a Burnfoot property was to house a substantial amount of asylum seekers have been allayed.

There was much concern in the locality that works were being carried out at the building which had been significantly damaged by flooding in 2017 to facilitate the housing of asylum seekers.

A group of residents had written to Councillors highlighting their worry over the plans.

The owner has since confirmed to Councillor Jack Murray that the building is destined for private use.

He says it again boils down to a lack of communication from Government:

