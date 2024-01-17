Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Refuse collection services may be affected by the inclement weather conditions today as result of the snow and icy conditions this morning. Householders are advised to leave out their bins as normal and Council will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so.

A number of our Cemeteries including the City Cemetery, Strabane, Ballyoan and Altnagelvin will be closed for a period this morning to allow staff to carry out salting of the roads and pathways around these areas. The public are asked to be patient and when using the facilities to do so with extreme caution.

Leisure centres and community centres will be open and operating as normal.

Council recycling centres and parks will be open, however there may be some delays in getting some of the rural facilities open because of the anticipated inclement weather conditions. Users of the recycling centres are asked to use the facilities with caution and to co-operate fully with staff.

Outdoor pitches will be inspected to see if they are suitable to open and users will be notified.

Council parks, greenways and play areas will be open today but it is important to note that some of the pathways may be slippy and caution must be taken by users.

Some of the Council play parks which are locked overnight and can experience some delays reopening when weather conditions are poor. Again, we are encouraging the public to be patient and to take care when using these facilities.

The Council’s Health and Community Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been rescheduled until next week.

Updates on any services affected will be provided on the Council’s social media platforms.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

17 January 2024
Closed sign
News, Top Stories

School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

17 January 2024
pringledail
Top Stories, News

Extra health provisions vital in areas with high concentration of refugees and asylum seekers – Pringle

17 January 2024
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Top Stories

Difficult driving conditions as snow covers much of Donegal

17 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

17 January 2024
Closed sign
News, Top Stories

School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

17 January 2024
pringledail
Top Stories, News

Extra health provisions vital in areas with high concentration of refugees and asylum seekers – Pringle

17 January 2024
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Top Stories

Difficult driving conditions as snow covers much of Donegal

17 January 2024
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Stormont Assembly to be recalled ahead of tomorrow’s deadline

17 January 2024
irish water pipes new
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planned water infrastructure works for parts of Letterkenny must proceed without delay – Cllr Kelly

17 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube