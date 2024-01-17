Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Refuse collection services may be affected by the inclement weather conditions today as result of the snow and icy conditions this morning. Householders are advised to leave out their bins as normal and Council will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so.

A number of our Cemeteries including the City Cemetery, Strabane, Ballyoan and Altnagelvin will be closed for a period this morning to allow staff to carry out salting of the roads and pathways around these areas. The public are asked to be patient and when using the facilities to do so with extreme caution.

Leisure centres and community centres will be open and operating as normal.

Council recycling centres and parks will be open, however there may be some delays in getting some of the rural facilities open because of the anticipated inclement weather conditions. Users of the recycling centres are asked to use the facilities with caution and to co-operate fully with staff.

Outdoor pitches will be inspected to see if they are suitable to open and users will be notified.

Council parks, greenways and play areas will be open today but it is important to note that some of the pathways may be slippy and caution must be taken by users.

Some of the Council play parks which are locked overnight and can experience some delays reopening when weather conditions are poor. Again, we are encouraging the public to be patient and to take care when using these facilities.

The Council’s Health and Community Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been rescheduled until next week.

Updates on any services affected will be provided on the Council’s social media platforms.