Difficult driving conditions as snow covers much of Donegal

Difficult driving conditions are being reported across the region this morning, with snow falling on top of ice on many of Donegal’s roads.

Gardai say main rotes are passable with care, and are advising motorists to allow extra time for their journeys and slow down.

Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will remain under a status yellow snow-ice warning until eleven o’clock tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann says it’s going to be very cold, with severe frost, icy stretches, animal welfare issues and difficult travelling conditions.