Donegal County Council nominated for LAMA awards

Donegal County Council has been shortlisted for a number of LAMA All Ireland Community and Council Awards.

The Inishowen Rivers Trust has been nominated under the Best Green Sustainable category and the Disrupt by the Sea project has been nominated as Best Enterprise & Start-Up Hub.

Meanwhile, #BuyDonegal23 is listed as a nominee in the Best Communications category and Vision for ‘Gold Star’ Beach Accessibility has been nominated in the Most Inclusive Project category.

The awards ceremony takes place on February 17th in Dublin.

ardara
News, Audio, Top Stories

Arts Centre on the horizon for Ardara

17 January 2024
scam call
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears Ireland may become go-to place for international scammers

17 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Efforts to restore Stormont fail again

17 January 2024
cows
News, Top Stories

Irish beef exports to China to resume

17 January 2024
Advertisement

