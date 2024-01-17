Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal County Council using drones in fight against illegal dumping

Donegal County Council’s Environment team has confirmed drones are now being used in the fight against illegal dumping in the county.

In reports to members at municipal district meetings this week, the team says waste and litter staff have been trained, licences are in place, and drone work is now in progress.

The team says this has been done in association with the Connaught Ulster Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities, with environment staff now set to share what they’ve learnt with colleagues in other local authorities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Council Drone
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council using drones in fight against illegal dumping

17 January 2024
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

17 January 2024
Closed sign
News, Top Stories

School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

17 January 2024
pringledail
Top Stories, News

Extra health provisions vital in areas with high concentration of refugees and asylum seekers – Pringle

17 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Council Drone
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council using drones in fight against illegal dumping

17 January 2024
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

17 January 2024
Closed sign
News, Top Stories

School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

17 January 2024
pringledail
Top Stories, News

Extra health provisions vital in areas with high concentration of refugees and asylum seekers – Pringle

17 January 2024
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Top Stories

Difficult driving conditions as snow covers much of Donegal

17 January 2024
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Stormont Assembly to be recalled ahead of tomorrow’s deadline

17 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube