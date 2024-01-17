Donegal County Council using drones in fight against illegal dumping

Donegal County Council’s Environment team has confirmed drones are now being used in the fight against illegal dumping in the county.

In reports to members at municipal district meetings this week, the team says waste and litter staff have been trained, licences are in place, and drone work is now in progress.

The team says this has been done in association with the Connaught Ulster Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities, with environment staff now set to share what they’ve learnt with colleagues in other local authorities.