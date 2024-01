Another effort to establish an executive in the North has failed.

MLAs gathered at Stormont today, but were not able to elect a speaker for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The focus now switches to the Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who is legally required to call an election if no executive is formed by Thursday.

However, previous deadlines have been missed in the past.

Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill fears the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are in freefall: