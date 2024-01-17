Extra health provisions vital in areas with high concentration of refugees and asylum seekers – Pringle

A Donegal TD says the Government must ensure there’s adequate GP and hospital services in areas with large numbers of asylum seekers.

Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle says a lack of medical services is the main concern of communities dealing with new international protection applicants.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced yesterday extra resources in health, education and policing will be provided to the ten areas under the most pressure.

Deputy Pringle says local supports are essential to keeping communities engaged…………….