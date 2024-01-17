Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Fears Ireland may become go-to place for international scammers

A Donegal Deputy says there is a worry that Ireland will become the go-to place for international fraudsters if Government doesn’t enact protection systems for citizens.

The Compliance Institute has found that hacking, phishing, online scams and fraud were the top financial crime threats in Ireland.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says he raised the issue at the latest Donegal Joint Policing Committee meeting, as victims are being scammed all over, including in the North West.

He added that a name cross-checking system has been effective for Britain and the Netherlands:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Arts Centre on the horizon for Ardara

17 January 2024
scam call
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears Ireland may become go-to place for international scammers

17 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Efforts to restore Stormont fail again

17 January 2024
cows
News, Top Stories

Irish beef exports to China to resume

17 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Arts Centre on the horizon for Ardara

17 January 2024
scam call
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears Ireland may become go-to place for international scammers

17 January 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Efforts to restore Stormont fail again

17 January 2024
cows
News, Top Stories

Irish beef exports to China to resume

17 January 2024
BallyLiffin11
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourism bodies urged to capitalise on major golf tournament coming to Donegal

17 January 2024
gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters back out this afternoon and tomorrow morning

17 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube