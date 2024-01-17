Fears Ireland may become go-to place for international scammers

A Donegal Deputy says there is a worry that Ireland will become the go-to place for international fraudsters if Government doesn’t enact protection systems for citizens.

The Compliance Institute has found that hacking, phishing, online scams and fraud were the top financial crime threats in Ireland.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says he raised the issue at the latest Donegal Joint Policing Committee meeting, as victims are being scammed all over, including in the North West.

He added that a name cross-checking system has been effective for Britain and the Netherlands: