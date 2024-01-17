Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters back out this afternoon and tomorrow morning


The gritters will be back out again this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be treated from 4 o’clock today and 5am tomorrow morning.

Donegal County are urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes are to be treated:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

