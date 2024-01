The Health Minister says ensuring consistency across the HSE is key, as a new taskforce meets for the first time.

Its aim is to save the health service money amid escalating spending, and to drive productivity.

The taskforce will be co-chaired by the HSE’s Chief Executive, Bernard Gloster, and the Department of Health’s General Secretary, Robert Watt.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says despite the incredible work carried out in hospitals, every facility needs to be singing from the same hymn sheet: