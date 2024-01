A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the discovery of 14 people in a container at Rosslare Europort in Wexford last week.

He was taken into custody in Rosslare this afternoon for an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021 – and is being questioned at a garda station in the south-east.

The people smuggling/human trafficking investigation is continuing.