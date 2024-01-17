Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mark Coyle named Captain at Shelbourne

Donegal man Mark Coyle has been named the new club captain of Shelbourne for the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been an integral part of the Reds since joining from Finn Harps during the close season of 2022.

Coyle made a significant impact in 2023 as the Reds secured a 4th place finish in the League of Ireland, their highest since 2006.

He made 27 appearances last term, 24 of them as a starter. He scored one goal last season, the winner in a crucial victory away to Sligo Rovers in August 2023.

Mark has been speaking with the Shels club media on his taking the armband.

