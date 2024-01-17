Planned water infrastructure works for parts of Letterkenny must proceed without delay – Cllr Kelly

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told that planned water infrastructure between Raymoghey and Rossbracken, Newmills, and Bomany must proceed without delay.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly told this week’s meeting that work to develop new infrastructure has been pushed back too often to facilitate work elsewhere in the county.

Cllr Kelly told the meeting that every day over Christmas, there were issues with water supplies between Rossbracken and Raymochy.

He said the Council must take the issue seriously and keep pressure on Uisce Eireann: