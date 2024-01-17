Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we have arguments for and against on whether or not election posters should be banned. There’s news of a fundraising event for St Mary’s Hall in Buncrana and the TII confirms plans to change crossing points in Ballybofey and Stranorlar:

We hear from to St Eunan’s College pupils after a letter was sent to the Education Minister urging her to provide funding to upgrade facilities, Minister Neale Richmond discusses the success of LEO officers and Pharmacist Tom Murray discusses the importance of checking your blood pressure:

Wellness Wednesday is on the topic of the importance of a healthy workplace, Liam highlights the difficulty for some in renewing a Public Services Card, Chris Ashmore has business news and listener Michelle thinks the country is going backwards in terms of dealing with bad weather:

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show

17 January 2024

17 January 2024
Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

17 January 2024
Concerns over use of Burnfoot property allayed

17 January 2024
Bord Gáis Energy announce price cuts

17 January 2024
