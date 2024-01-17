Roads treacherous across Donegal

Motorists are being asked to take extra care if they must travel this evening with reports of dangerous road conditions across the county.

In Letterkenny, gardai say many of the roads in and around the town are in a treacherous condition.

Cars are getting stuck in the snow and some drivers are losing control of their car while travelling in the town.

Gardai are asking motorists to avoid travelling to or within the town until conditions improve.

Elsewhere, Dungloe to Letterkenny is poor as is Manor to Burt and Quigley’s Point to Moville.