School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

PLEASE NOTE THESE ARE CLOSURES WHICH WE HAVE CONFIRMED, AND THE LIST IS BY NO MEANS EXHAUSTIVE.
McGettigans Buses are not operating today.
Travelmaster bus and coach in Buncrana is not operating today.
Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin in Letterkenny is closed today.
Educate together in Letterkenny is closed today.
Scoil Colmcille in Letterkenny is closed today.
Ballyraine National school will be closed today
Glenswilly national school is closed today
Loreto in Milford are open today
Foyle coaches in Redcastle won’t be operating today
Tamney NS in Fanad is closed today
Woodlands NS is closed today
Scoil Mhuire gan smál Letterkenny is closed today.
St. Bernadette’s special school in Letterkenny is closed
Drumfad National School is closed today
Portlean national school in Kilmacrennan
Crannagh college in Buncrana closed
Scoil Naomh Brid in Muff closed
Lurgybrack NS closed today
The day centre in Carrigart is closed today
The Wednesday club at Killygordon for older people is cancelled today. The curling match between stranorlar and Killygordon is also cancelled.