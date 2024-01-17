Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

 

PLEASE NOTE THESE ARE CLOSURES  WHICH WE HAVE CONFIRMED, AND THE LIST IS BY NO MEANS EXHAUSTIVE.

McGettigans Buses are not operating today.

Travelmaster bus and coach in Buncrana is not operating today.

Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin in Letterkenny is closed today.

Educate together in Letterkenny is closed today.

Scoil Colmcille in Letterkenny is closed today.

Ballyraine National school will be closed today

Glenswilly national school is closed today

Loreto in Milford are open today

Foyle coaches in Redcastle won’t be operating today

Tamney NS in Fanad is closed today

Woodlands NS is closed today

Scoil Mhuire gan smál  Letterkenny is closed today.

St. Bernadette’s special school in Letterkenny is closed

Drumfad National School is closed today

Portlean national school in Kilmacrennan

Crannagh college in Buncrana closed

Scoil Naomh Brid in Muff closed

Lurgybrack NS closed today

The day centre in Carrigart is closed today

The Wednesday club at Killygordon for older people is cancelled today. The curling match between stranorlar and Killygordon is also cancelled.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Council Drone
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council using drones in fight against illegal dumping

17 January 2024
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

17 January 2024
Closed sign
News, Top Stories

School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

17 January 2024
pringledail
Top Stories, News

Extra health provisions vital in areas with high concentration of refugees and asylum seekers – Pringle

17 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Council Drone
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council using drones in fight against illegal dumping

17 January 2024
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

17 January 2024
Closed sign
News, Top Stories

School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

17 January 2024
pringledail
Top Stories, News

Extra health provisions vital in areas with high concentration of refugees and asylum seekers – Pringle

17 January 2024
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Top Stories

Difficult driving conditions as snow covers much of Donegal

17 January 2024
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Stormont Assembly to be recalled ahead of tomorrow’s deadline

17 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube