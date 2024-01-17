Stormont Assembly to be recalled ahead of tomorrow’s deadline

The Stormont Assembly is to be recalled later, for a final bid to elect a new Speaker before the deadline expires.

It collapsed in early 2022 as a result of the DUP’s protest over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

The institution have been stagnant for 23 months now, and if the assembly doesn’t return, fresh elections are required. However, the Northern Secretary Chris Heaton Harris says he will pass legislation to extend the deadline.

It comes as public sector workers are due to strike tomorrow because of what they describe as “unacceptable public pay disparity.”