Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Stormont Assembly to be recalled ahead of tomorrow’s deadline

The Stormont Assembly is to be recalled later, for a final bid to elect a new Speaker before the deadline expires.

It collapsed in early 2022 as a result of the DUP’s protest over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

The institution have been stagnant for 23 months now, and if the assembly doesn’t return, fresh elections are required. However, the Northern Secretary Chris Heaton Harris says he will pass legislation to extend the deadline.

It comes as public sector workers are due to strike tomorrow because of what they describe as “unacceptable public pay disparity.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

17 January 2024
Closed sign
News, Top Stories

School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

17 January 2024
pringledail
Top Stories, News

Extra health provisions vital in areas with high concentration of refugees and asylum seekers – Pringle

17 January 2024
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Top Stories

Difficult driving conditions as snow covers much of Donegal

17 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council services update

17 January 2024
Closed sign
News, Top Stories

School Closures and other weather impacts – January 17th 2024

17 January 2024
pringledail
Top Stories, News

Extra health provisions vital in areas with high concentration of refugees and asylum seekers – Pringle

17 January 2024
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Top Stories

Difficult driving conditions as snow covers much of Donegal

17 January 2024
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Stormont Assembly to be recalled ahead of tomorrow’s deadline

17 January 2024
irish water pipes new
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planned water infrastructure works for parts of Letterkenny must proceed without delay – Cllr Kelly

17 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube